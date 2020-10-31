Rams call up LB Derrick Moncrief from practice squad for Dolphins game

The Los Angeles Rams had two open roster spots this week after cutting Samuel Sloman and placing Terrell Burgess on injured reserve, but they didn’t bring in any outside players to fill those vacancies. Instead, they activated A’Shawn Robinson from the NFI list Friday and called up Derrick Moncrief from the practice squad Saturday.

Moncrief is now eligible to play against the Dolphins on Sunday, though it remains to be seen if he will be active for the game.

#LARams transaction: we’ve activated LB Derrick Moncrief from the practice squad ahead of #LAvsMIA — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 31, 2020





Moncrief went undrafted in 2017 but spent three seasons in the CFL. He was signed and waived by the Raiders this offseason, and the Rams signed him in August. He was waived by the Rams as part of final roster cuts, but they brought him back on the practice squad.

He was a CFL All-Star in 2019 with 73 tackles for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.