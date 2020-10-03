Rams call up DB Juju Hughes for Sunday vs. Giants

Cameron DaSilva

The Los Angeles Rams listed Jordan Fuller as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Giants, but they’re going to be cautious with his shoulder injury.

As a precaution, they’re calling up rookie safety Juju Hughes for Week 4. They activated him Saturday off the practice squad, which is a new rule for this season due to the pandemic.


Hughes signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent this year.