How Rams built a champion 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Andrew Whitworth still has the first voicemail he got from Sean McVay welcoming him to the Los Angeles Rams five years ago, and the left tackle plays it occasionally to tease his boss. McVay had barely turned 31 at the time, and he had just become the NFL’s youngest head coach — a title he still holds. “He sounded pretty square on the voicemail, and a little cheesy," Whitworth said with a grin.