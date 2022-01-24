Rams-Bucs snap counts: Weddle vaults Burgess, Akers owns RB split over Michel

The Los Angeles Rams had a chance to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pretty comfortably after grabbing a 27-3 lead, but they let Tom Brady and the Bucs back in the game by blowing that cushion. While it wasn’t their best performance of the season, the Rams did show some resilience and mental strength to weather the storm of Tampa Bay’s comeback in order to still win the game.

They didn’t go terribly deep on offense with the rotation of players they used, nor did they use many backups on defense, either. Looking at the snap counts, you can see how the playing time broke down, and there were a couple of surprises.

In just his second game out of retirement, Eric Weddle played 47 more snaps than Terrell Burgess. Cam Akers is also very clearly the No. 1 running back, playing four times the snaps that Sony Michel did.

Offense

All five offensive linemen played every snap, with Joe Noteboom stepping in for Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. He played extremely well as the starter, allowing just one pressure all game.

Cooper Kupp never came off the field, which is no surprise. Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson played 92% and 90% of the snaps, respectively, as the second and third receivers on offense. Ben Skowronek was limited to just six snaps.

Akers dominated the snap share at running back, playing 58 snaps compared to just 14 for Michel. Akers carried it 24 times and also caught three passes, while Michel had just one carry for 4 yards and two catches for a loss of 4 yards.

Tyler Higbee played 97% of the snaps, his typical share at tight end. Kendall Blanton scored a touchdown and caught two passes for 18 yards, despite only playing eight snaps. Brycen Hopkins played one snap.

Defense

Nick Scott played every snap on defense for the second week in a row, as did Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams and Aaron Donald. This was just the third time Donald played every snap this season.

Weddle has already become the No. 2 safety with Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp out, playing 61 (85%) snaps on D. That was significantly more than the 14 snaps Burgess played, which shows how little confidence the coaching staff has in the second-year safety.

David Long Jr. was the third cornerback behind Ramsey and Williams, which left Dont’e Deayon on the outside looking in. Deayon shockingly didn’t play a single snap in the game after playing 69% this season.

Greg Gaines only came off the field for just two plays, continuing his stellar play as the starting nose tackle. A’Shawn Robinson was the third defensive lineman, playing only 25 snaps against the pass-happy Buccaneers after they fell behind early.

Leonard Floyd led the outside linebackers with 64 snaps played, 10 more than Von Miller played. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Justin Hollins rotated in for 17 and 15 snaps, respectively.

Troy Reeder was the top linebacker with 88% of the snaps played, followed by Travin Howard, who played 57 snaps. So they were both on the field a considerable amount of the time.

