Rams-Bucs injury report: Troy Reeder good to go, 5 questionable for TB

The injury reports for the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been fairly lengthy this week, with several starters on both sides missing practice time. Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rapp didn’t practice all week, and both have already been ruled out.

The Buccaneers also ruled out Breshad Perriman and Ronald Jones for Sunday’s game, listing five other players as questionable to play: Tristan Wirfs, Ryan Jensen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Cyril Grayson.

For the Rams, only one other player besides Whitworth and Rapp carries an injury designation into this game. Buddy Howell is doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury.

Troy Reeder was limited with an ankle injury Thursday but he was a full participant Friday and is good to go. He doesn’t have an injury designation.

