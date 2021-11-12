Rams? Bucs? Cowboys? Which NFL team has the most star power? Here's our rankings

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is a superstar beyond the world of sports. Is his addition enough to place him in our NFL celebrity power rankings? (David Dermer / Associated Press)

The Rams are finally a celebrity team.

As with the Lakers and Dodgers, and to some extent the Clippers, the Rams now have a roster that features guys whose fame extends beyond their on-field accomplishments.

This didn't happen overnight.

Wait a minute — it pretty much did. During the first half of the season, the Rams established themselves as one of the NFL's best teams. But they did so with guys such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp — who are all superstars in the world of football but don't really seem to qualify as celebrities outside of that.

But that has changed this month, as the Rams added a couple of household names in linebacker Von Miller and receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Those moves have catapulted the Rams into our list (that we just made up) of the top 10 NFL teams in terms of celebrity star power.

The rankings are completely subjective, but it helps to have players who are well known to people who don't follow sports. Such players might regularly appear on red carpets or in commercials that air constantly even during non-sports programming. Also, dudes who are known to most by just one name, a cool nickname or their initials definitely help their team's celebrity status.

Just where did the Rams land? You're about to find out.

10. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (Tony Avelar / Associated Press)

Cornerback Josh Norman finished second in "Dancing with the Stars: Athletes" in 2018. And quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is Jimmy G.

9. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (David Richard / Associated Press)

Just think how much higher they'd be if list was compiled before they waived Beckham. Still, quarterback Baker Mayfield appears as if he could be the next Peyton Manning with his numerous and very funny commercials for Progressive and running back Nick Chubb has his own breakfast cereal, Chubb Crunch.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (Bob Leverone / Associated Press)

Running back Christian McCaffrey is well known to fantasy football players and has marketing deals galore. But the Panthers would not have made this list if they hadn't pulled the trigger this week and brought back quarterback Cam Newton, who led Carolina to the Super Bowl and was the league MVP in 2015. Newton was once serenaded by Snoop Dogg during a news conference and his post-touchdown celebrations turned dabbing into a national craze. Plus, he's got style.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The Cardinals have arrived as an NFL power and that will certainly translate to celebrity status for a number of their players. Quarterback Kyler Murray is already well on his way with his own clothing line and a number of ubiquitous TV ads. And defensive end J.J. Watt, one of the biggest names in the game, used his celebrity to raise more than $40 million to help flood victims following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (Ben VanHouten / Associated Press)

Coach Pete Carroll is a star, known as much for his upbeat personality and seemingly endless energy as his accomplishments on the sideline (two national championships with USC and a Super Bowl win with the Seahawks). Quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, pop singer Ciara, are part of the ownership group of the MLS team Seattle Sounders FC. He was also name dropped by Eminem in the No. 1 hit "The Monster."

5. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ( (Darryl Webb / Associated Press)

He might be famously unvaccinated, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a superstar who single-handedly carried his team into the top five of this prestigious list. In addition to being a future Hall of Famer, Rodgers has hosted "Jeopardy!," is a minority owner of defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and (for better or worse) made the phrase "Discount Doublecheck" and it's accompanying gesture a part of popular culture.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (Steven Senne / Associated Press)

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is known as simply "Zeke." Quarterback Dak Prescott was name dropped by Post Malone in the hit song "Wow." Owner Jerry Jones is an icon. Even their stadium is a celebrity of sorts. There's a reason the Cowboys' logo is a giant star.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Rams linebacker Von Miller (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Stafford might hang out with Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw. And Ramsey might have made headlines in GQ a few years back. But the Rams now qualify as a legitimate Hollywood team after acquiring a former Super Bowl MVP who has appeared on "Dancing with the Stars" and has been referenced on "South Park" (Miller) and a superstar who is instantly recognized by his initials, hangs out with the likes of LeBron James, Drake, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé, and turned down "Dancing with the Stars" (Beckham).

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Like Flavor Flav, Bret Michaels and Joe Millionaire before him, tight end Travis Kelce was the star of his own dating show. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a true superstar and, at 26, will be for years to come. He's become just as much of a fixture in State Farm commercials as Rodgers, Chris Paul and "Jake from State Farm." He has a signature shoe with Adidas. He was named one of Time magazine's most influential people of 2020. His love for ketchup is legendary. Post Malone has Kelce and Mahomes' autographs tattooed on his body.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (Jason Behnken / Associated Press)

The Bucs are the defending Super Bowl champs. They've got Gronk, AB, Richard Sherman, Ndamukong Suh, Leonard Fournette, Jason Pierre-Paul, coach Bruce Arians — all famous in their own right. But let's be honest — No. 1 on this list was always going to be "whatever team Tom Brady is on." The word "celebrity" doesn't begin to describe Brady. Winner of seven Super Bowls, Brady made $45 million in endorsements and investments last year and has turned his initials and jersey number (TB12) into a wellness brand. He's a household name in households that never heard of football. Love him or hate him, he's the GOAT.

