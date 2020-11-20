Rams at Bucs: 5 key matchups to watch on Monday night

Monday night’s matchup between the Rams and Buccaneers will be a star-studded one, featuring big names such as Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the number of big-name players who will be on the field at Raymond James Stadium, making this a must-watch battle between two NFC contenders. Tampa Bay will be one of the Rams’ toughest opponents to date, and the same goes for L.A. being a tough test for Tampa Bay.

It’ll take a complete team effort for the Rams to win this one, but it could come down to the individual matchups within the game. Here are five of the biggest that could decide which team comes away with a victory.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Mike Evans

Another week, another heavyweight matchup in the secondary for Ramsey. After shutting down DK Metcalf, Ramsey will most likely match up with Evans often on Monday night. The Rams may not have him shadow Evans the way he did with Metcalf, but they don’t exactly have another corner with the size to match the 6-foot-5 receiver. Evans isn't putting up huge numbers like he has in the past, averaging a career-low 51.4 yards per game, but he’s still Tom Brady’s favorite target. Although the presence of Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, among others, has reduced Evans’ role slightly, he can make big plays when given opportunities, especially in the red zone; he has eight touchdowns this season.

Leonard Floyd vs. Tristan Wirfs

Wirfs has been one of the best rookies in the league this season, locking down the right tackle spot for Tampa Bay. Floyd is the Rams’ top edge rusher and often gets one-on-one opportunities thanks to Aaron Donald drawing double-teams inside. Wirfs has the athleticism and foot quickness to match Floyd’s speed off the line, but it will still be a difficult task for the rookie edge protector. Floyd had three sacks against the Seahawks and two against the Bears in Week 7, so he has the ability to get to the quarterback. He’ll have to do so often against Brady because there’s no better way to beat him than with pressure.

Joe Noteboom vs. Jason Pierre-Paul

Noteboom has been a starter before, but this almost feels like a “welcome to the NFL” moment for him. He’s making his first career start at left tackle and his first opponent will be the long, athletic Pierre-Paul, who leads the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks and has forced three fumbles. Even this late in his career, Pierre-Paul is still a handful for opposing offensive linemen, possessing good power at the point of attack and a repertoire of pass-rush moves to help him get to the quarterback. Noteboom isn't the strongest lineman and that showed when he played guard, so he’ll have to make sure he matches Pierre-Paul’s bull rushes with power on the edge. If he consistently gets walked back by JPP, Goff is going to be rushed and rattled for 60 minutes. Noteboom has to at least be decent in place of the injured Andrew Whitworth.

Brandon Staley vs. Tom Brady

Staley said Thursday that he’s been thinking about the chance to stop Brady for his entire life. He now has the opportunity to game plan against the greatest quarterback of all time, a challenge he’s certainly not going to back down from. Having a great game plan when facing Brady is critical because there isn't a defense he hasn’t seen, and he’s one of the best at adjusting at the line of scrimmage. Staley likes to mix up his coverages more than Wade Phillips did when he was calling the defense, even combining man and zone coverages on certain plays. Those types of wrinkles could keep Brady on his toes and throw him off when trying to diagnose the play at the line pre-snap. This will be a chess match between a first-year defensive quarterback and a six-time Super Bowl champ, and Staley is ready for a battle.

Rams RBs vs. Devin White and Lavonte David

There aren’t many linebacker groups better than the one in Tampa Bay, led by White and David. They’re both rangy, they’re both fast and they both help the Buccaneers shut down opposing running games, becoming a centerpiece of their defense. There’s a reason the Buccaneers rank first in the NFL against the run and both these linebackers are a huge part of that. Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown will all get opportunities and they have to do what they can to make White and David miss in the open field – especially on outside zone runs. The offensive line can't always get to the second level to block these two linebackers, so the running backs will have to create on their own at times.