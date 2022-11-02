Rams-Buccaneers will be nationally televised on CBS this week

If you live outside the Southern California area, it’s sometimes a challenge to watch Rams games on TV. There are streaming options available, but flipping on CBS or FOX to watch a game on Sunday afternoon is the most convenient way to tune in.

There will be no trouble finding the Rams game on TV this weekend. According to 506 Sports, Rams-Buccaneers will be nationally televised on CBS. The top broadcast team of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will be on the call for this NFC matchup, the first time the Rams will have them in the booth for a game this season.

When the 2022 schedule was released, this was touted as one of the games of the year. It was surprising to see it in the afternoon window instead of in prime time, but clearly the NFL is prioritizing this game by putting it in the national slot on CBS.

The Rams and Bucs have both been major disappointments, coming in below .500. The Buccaneers have lost three games in a row, while the Rams were just embarrassed by the 49ers for the second time this season.

The loser of this game will be in real trouble in the NFC entering Week 10, while the winner will have plenty of signs of life.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire