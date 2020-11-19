Rams at Buccaneers: 6 stats and facts to know for Week 11

For the second time in as many years, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the regular season. This Bucs team looks vastly different than the one that beat the Rams last year, though, now that Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown are in the mix.

The Rams aren’t favored over Tampa Bay this time like they were in their Week 4 meeting a year ago. The Buccaneers are also a half-game up in the playoff picture, so this is a big matchup for both teams.

Here are six facts and stats to know as the Rams and Bucs get ready to square off.

Rams are 16-9 all-time against the Bucs

The Rams and Buccaneers have a fairly long history, meeting 25 times including the postseason. The most memorable game was likely the 2000 NFC Championship Game, which the Rams won over Tampa Bay 11-6 en route to a Super Bowl title. The Rams have the all-time advantage over Tampa Bay, leading the series 16-9. They’ve played just once since 2017, however, after meeting four years in a row from 2012-2016. The Rams won five in a row against the Bucs prior to Tampa Bay upsetting L.A. last year, 55-40.

Rams and Bucs among best at getting to the QB

The Rams’ pass rush has really come alive in recent weeks, taking down Russell Wilson six times in their most recent game against the Seahawks. They now rank third in the NFL with 31 sacks, just one sack behind the second-ranked Buccaneers (who have played one more game). Both teams are among the best in the NFL at getting to the quarterback, led by players such as Aaron Donald, Shaquil Barrett, Leonard Floyd and Jason Pierre-Paul. Jared Goff and Tom Brady will have to keep their heads on a swivel Monday night.

They combined for 95 points in last meeting

One of the most surprising outcomes of last season was the Bucs’ upset of the Rams in Week 4. Los Angeles was 3-0 at the time, while Tampa Bay was just 1-2. The Rams were favored by nine points, with a total over/under of 48.5. Well, the Bucs alone covered the over by scoring 55 points on the Rams, shocking Sean McVay’s squad with a 55-40 victory. It was a wild game that featured two defensive touchdowns in the final nine minutes, two 58-yard field goals, a 67-yard touchdown by Mike Evans and 902 combined passing yards by Goff and Jameis Winston.

Brady, Goff are NFL leaders in pass attempts the last two seasons

Last season, Goff led the league with 626 total pass attempts, 65 more than he had the year prior. This year, it’s Brady who’s No. 1 in the NFL in pass attempts. He’s thrown a league-high 385 passes and also ranks first in completions (254), all at the age of 43. At his current rate, he’s on pace to finish the year with 616 pass attempts, which would be the fourth-most of his career and just three more passes than he threw last season. This game could turn into a shootout and it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if both quarterbacks throw at least 40 passes.

Bucs are No. 1 vs. run, Rams are No. 1 vs. pass

Running the ball against the Bucs and throwing it against the Rams has been extremely difficult for opponents this season. The Rams are allowing just 5.2 net yards per pass attempt this season, which is best in the NFL – as are their nine touchdown passes allowed. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, are giving up just 3.3 yards per carry and have allowed only 766 yards rushing this season, which are both best in the league. Tampa Bay has the fourth-most interceptions, too, so it’s a matter of picking your poison when attacking this defense.

Goff has 2nd-best passer rating in 4th quarter

Goff has been at his best in crunch time this season. He has a passer rating of 130.2 in the fourth quarter, which is second-best in the NFL this year. He’s thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions, completing 73.1% of his passes. In the other three quarters combined, he has seven touchdown passes and six interceptions. Brady isn't far behind Goff, either. He has a fourth-quarter passer rating of 122.5, also with six touchdown passes and no interceptions. Brady has taken seven sacks in the final quarter, however, which matches the total of his other three quarters combined.