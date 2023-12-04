Rams-Browns takeaways: John Johnson has a lot to do with defensive turnaround

The Rams' Aaron Donald celebrates his tackle of Browns back Jerome Ford for a loss. The defense held the Browns in check. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams defeated the Cleveland Browns 36-19 at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 6-6 and extended their winning streak to three games.

Safety John Johnson can still make plays

Rams safety John Johnson III intercepts a pass intended for Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore. (Getty Images)

In the 2018-19 season, Johnson made one of the biggest plays in Rams history when he intercepted a Drew Brees pass in overtime of the NFC championship game against the New Orleans Saints. The play set up the winning field goal that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Two years later, Johnson cashed in and signed a contract with the Browns that included $24 million in guarantees.

Johnson was released after last season, however, and was looking for a job when he signed with the Rams during training camp.

It took Johnson about half the season to get into top physical shape, and he has been a force during the Rams' winning streak.

On Sunday, his fourth-quarter interception and 42-yard return was the game-turning play. The Rams parlayed the turnover into a touchdown.

Johnson has teamed with Jordan Fuller to give the Rams a savvy and experienced duo at the back end of the defense.

Puka Nacua is one tough dude

Rams receiver Luka Nacua walks off the field holding his side after an injury against the Browns. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams rookie receiver was questionable to return from injuries during the game not once, but twice. After scoring on a 70-yard touchdown pass play in the first quarter, Nacua suffered cramping in the second quarter.

He returned and caught a 20-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford and then landed hard on his ribs.

“I thought he was dead,” coach Sean McVay joked, “and then he came back to life.”

Nacua started the second half, and his 31-yard run on a jet sweep set up a touchdown. By the time he was done, Nacua had four catches for 105 yards and rushed for 34 yards.

Nacua has 77 catches for 1,029 yards, the first Rams rookie to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving.

Cooper Kupp returned to the end zone

The Rams' Cooper Krupp catches a touchdown pass in front of the Browns' defense in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Kupp’s six catches netted only 39 yards, but three came on a fourth-quarter touchdown that gave the Rams a 27-19 lead.

It was Kupp’s first touchdown since Oct. 15 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kupp downplays personal statistics, but the touchdown had to be a mental boost for the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, who has been struggling with injuries since last season.

Receiver Demarcus Robinson came up big

Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson (15) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Browns with Puka Nacua (17). (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

As with Johnson, Robinson signed a veteran-minimum contract before the season.

The eighth-year pro caught four passes for 50 yards, including one for 30 yards that set up his seven-yard touchdown catch.

Receiver Tutu Atwell caught one pass for nine yards but also drew a pass- interference penalty that netted 41 yards. It was the third time in three games Atwell caught a pass or drew a penalty that resulted in a gain of 40 yards or more.

The offensive line played well again

A Browns defense that includes star end Myles Garrett did not produce a sack.

Garrett did not make a single tackle.

End Za’Darius Smith had only one tackle.

That protection provided by tackles Alaric Jackson and Rob Havenstein, guards Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson and center Coleman Shelton enabled quarterback Matthew Stafford to pass for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Kyren Williams rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown in 21 carries.

Linebacker Ernest Jones is a quiet force

Jones is not amassing sacks the way players such as linemen Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner, but it is no coincidence that the Rams have won three games in a row since Jones returned from a knee injury that had sidelined him for a loss at Green Bay before the Rams had an off week.

On Sunday, Jones recorded a team-best 15 tackles for a defense that got 1½ sacks from Turner and half a sack by Donald, the two combining for a safety.

Kicker Lucas Havrisik remains a concern

Let’s start with the positive: Havrisik made field-goal attempts from 44 and 28 yards.

The rookie missed a 43-yard attempt on the first play of the second quarter, however, sapping the Rams’ momentum.

Havrisik, who was signed in late October to replace the struggling Brett Maher, has made seven of 10 field-goal attempts.

