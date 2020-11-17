Rams bringing in Matt Gay to compete for kicker job

After losing Kai Forbath to injured reserve due to an ankle injury, the Los Angeles Rams are bringing in former Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Matt Gay.

According to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Gay will compete with practice squad kicker Austin MacGinnis for the team’s kicking duties.

MacGinnis is on the Rams’ practice squad and would be an obvious candidate to take over the duties for the time being. Forbath will need to miss at least three weeks as he works back from an ankle injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Gay will need to clear COVID intake protocols in order to join the roster. With the Rams not playing again until Monday night, it gives the team a chance to see both kickers prior to making a call on who will kick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gay spent last season with the Buccaneers. He appeared in all 16 games for Tampa Bay, converting 27 of 35 field goal attempts and 43 of 48 extra point attempts. The Buccaneers waived Gay in September. He has spent the last several weeks on the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts and is being signed to the team’s active roster.

