Rams bringing back kicker Sam Ficken

At the moment, the Rams aren’t sure how long kicker Greg Zuerlein will be on the sidelines.

But they know they need a kicker for the short term, so they brought one back they know well.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Rams are signing kicker Sam Ficken, after Zuerlein wasn’t able to kick yesterday because of a groin injury.

Ficken finished last season with the Rams after Zuerlein’s back injury.

Yesterday against the Cardinals, they either went for two-point conversions or let punter Johnny Hekker handle short field goals (a 20-yarder) after Zuerlein came up in pain during pre-game warmups.