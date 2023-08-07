Rams are bringing back John Johnson III on one-year deal

John Johnson III was a visitor at Rams training camp on Sunday but he wasn’t just there to spectate practice. It appears he was also considering a deal with his former team.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Rams are signing Johnson to a one-year deal. Jake Ellenbogen reported the signing first on Monday. The terms of the contract were not released but it’s unlikely to be for a significant amount, given the timing and the Rams’ reluctance to spend much this offseason.

Johnson, 27, was released by the Browns this offseason after two years with the team. He started his NFL career with the Rams, spending four years in Los Angeles after being a third-round pick in 2017.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire