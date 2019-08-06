Rams bring in punter Brock Miller

The Rams have one of the best punters in the NFL, but every now and then it helps to have a rest.

The Rams announced the signing of punter Brock Miller.

Miller was in camp with the 49ers in 2017, and has made the tryout rounds, but hasn’t punted in a game. His name stays in the loop since he’s left-footed, so he gets plenty of workouts during the season when teams are preparing to play against once.

There’s no indication there’s anything wrong with regular punter Johnny Hekker, but he now has some help in camp.