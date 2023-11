Darrell Henderson's departure from the Rams didn't last long.

Henderson, a running back who was waived by the Rams yesterday, passed through waivers and was signed back to the Rams' practice squad today.

Henderson has been the Rams' starting running back for the last four years and has not been very effective, carrying 46 times for just 112 yards.

The 26-year-old Henderson was originally a third-round pick of the Rams in 2019.