Rams bring back TE Kyle Markway, sign him to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams lost tight end Jared Pinkney to the Lions this week when Detroit signed him off their practice squad and to its 53-man roster. The Rams’ tight end depth has gotten somewhat thin with Tyler Higbee doing most of the heavy lifting at the position, but they added a familiar face on Wednesday.

The Rams announced they’ve signed Kyle Markway to the practice squad, making this his third stint with the team. He was originally signed in July and waived in August, but he returned on Dec. 18 before getting waived three days later.

He hasn’t appeared in a game as a pro yet after going undrafted in 2020, and barring an injury, he’s unlikely to contribute for the Rams this season.