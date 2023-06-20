Rams bring back Sony Michel, a key component for Super Bowl LVI champions

Rams running back Sony Michel makes his way onto the field before Super Bowl LVI. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

After purging the roster of numerous veterans who helped win a Super Bowl two years ago, the Rams reached into the past and brought one back Tuesday.

The Rams announced that running back Sony Michel, who played for the Rams in 2021, agreed to terms with the team for which he provided a huge contribution during the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl LVI title.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but, given the Rams’ financial restraint this offseason, it is almost certainly a one-year, incentive-laden deal.

Michel, 28, joins a running back group that includes Cam Akers, Kyren Williams, rookie Zach Evans and Ronnie Rivers.

After helping the Rams win the Super Bowl, Michel signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, reportedly for $2.1 million, but he was released at the end of training camp. He signed with the Chargers and, in 10 games, rushed for 106 yards in 36 carries.

Michel was a first-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2018, and he scored a touchdown in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

After Akers suffered an Achilles injury on the eve of 2021 training camp, the Rams sent a mid- and late-round draft pick to the Patriots in a trade for Michel.

Michel played a pivotal role during the Super Bowl run. The Rams had lost three consecutive games in November and were teetering on elimination from playoff contention when coach Sean McVay made Michel a focal part of the offense. The Rams won five games in a row before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the season finale.

Michel started the playoff opener against the Arizona Cardinals and was a back-up in victories over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

