Rams bring back QB Luis Perez

The Rams are bringing back a familiar face for the start of training camp. The team announced on Saturday that they’ve signed quarterback Luis Perez, who was with the Rams in 2018.

He was released from the practice squad that September and has bounced around since then. He had a stint in the AAF before the season was suspended, and then landed with the Eagles and Lions in 2019.

He then played in the XFL for one year in 2020 and had an opportunity in the USFL this year with the New Jersey Generals.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing QB Luis Perez — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 23, 2022

Perez will be unlikely to make the Rams’ roster, with John Wolford and Bryce Perkins backing up Matthew Stafford, but at least it’s another opportunity in the NFL.