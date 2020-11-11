Rams bring back Natrez Patrick on practice squad

The Telegraph

American Chloe Dygert has signed a four-year contract with Canyon-Sram in an exciting development for professional cycling. Dygert is one of the strongest riders in the world on track and road. The 23-year-old is the star turn in the American team pursuit quartet who beat Great Britain to gold at this year’s Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin earlier this year. After losing to Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker, Katie Archibald and Joanna Rowsell-Shand at Rio 2016 they will be hoping to avenge that defeat in Tokyo next summer. The rider from Brownsburg in Indiana also smashed the individual pursuit world record twice in the same day en route to gold in that event at the same championships. On the road, Dygert secured junior world titles in the time trial and road race at the world championships in Richmond in 2015 and has carried that promise through to the senior ranks. She claimed the world time trial title in Yorkshire last year and would surely have won again in Imola this year but for a huge crash which saw her flip over a metal guard rail, sustaining a nasty laceration in her left leg in the process. She is still recovering from her operation. Dygert joins Canyon-Sram from American development team Twenty20 Pro Cycling where she has spent six years. Twenty20 Pro Cycling team manager Nicola Cranmer said in a press release that Dygert's time with team had provided her with the tools she needed to grow. “Although it appears Chloe has God-given strength and talent, many assume these talents spring out of nowhere or burst on the scene — but it takes years of patience, nurturing, mapping, and of course the partnership with her coach, Kristin Armstrong, to develop an athlete like Chloe,” Cranmer said. Dygert, meanwhile, said she was excited to be stepping up to the Women's WorldTour and joining the European road racing scene, even if her focus for the coming season was on her recovery and then the Olympic Games. “My focus in 2021 is clear — the Tokyo Olympic Games. I just want to heal and be ready in time, and my goals are to win gold in the time trial and the team pursuit,” stated Dygert. “I haven’t raced on the road in Europe yet because I still had goals to accomplish before we could move to that one. I’ll stay working with my coach Kristin Armstrong. We’ve always set goals and gone after them one at a time, without spreading ourselves too thin. We’ll keep that approach next year and we’re looking forward to the supportive environment of Canyon-Sram and its partners." Of Canyon-Sram, who have British sisters Hannah and Alice Barnes on their books, she added: “Honestly, it’s the best team for me — willing to work with my track schedule and giving me the freedom to still be the athlete I strive to be,” Dygert said. “I’m excited to see myself in the Canyon-Sram colours. “It will be my first time racing on the road in Europe but my coach and I agree that the time for that has now come in my career. I’m confident that Canyon-Sram will provide the best environment for me to achieve my future goals over the next four years."