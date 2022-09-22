Rams bring back Kendall Blanton, sign him off Chiefs’ practice squad

Kendall Blanton is back with the Los Angeles Rams.

His agent announced on Twitter that the Rams have signed Blanton off the Chiefs’ practice squad, reuniting with the tight end in wake of recent news that Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for three games.

The Rams waived Blanton after their second preseason game, a shocking move that ultimately resulted in them keeping just two tight ends on the 53-man roster. Blanton was claimed by the Commanders but was waived again, eventually landing on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Because the Rams signed him from the Chiefs, they’re required to keep him on the active roster for at least three weeks. That shouldn’t be a problem now that Hopkins won’t be taking up a roster spot. Blanton will back up Tyler Higbee as the No. 2 tight end.

During the playoffs last year, Blanton caught seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, helping the Rams beat the Buccaneers in the divisional round.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs signed Benton Whitley off the Rams’ practice squad, so Los Angeles is returning the favor by poaching one of KC’s players.

