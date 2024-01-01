Rams will bring back Brett Maher

Brett Maher is going to get another chance with the Rams.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that the team will sign Maher.

Maher was the kicker for Los Angeles for the first seven games this season, but he was released after missing two field goals and an extra point during a loss to the Steelers. Lucas Havrisik took over as the kicker for the last nine games and the Rams stuck with him through a number of shaky performances before deciding to part ways with him on Monday.

The move sets Maher up to return to the playoffs a year after he missed five extra points over two postseason contests with the Cowboys. Four of those misses came in a win over the Buccaneers and the fifth came in Dallas' loss on the road to the 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Kicking has been a weak spot for the Rams all year and they'll have to hope it doesn't prove to be their undoing in the postseason.