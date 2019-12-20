Rams work out Brett Maher

Greg Zuerlein has not kicked all week after tweaking his quadriceps against the Cowboys on Sunday. The Rams are planning on him kicking Friday to see if he can kick in Saturday’s game.

“Greg is making good progress,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday. “We’ll kick him tomorrow, see how he’s feeling. Have one guy coming in for a workout.

“. . .It’s more of a precautionary thing than anything else. We wanted to just wait as long as possible until we actually kicked him. Then, if something doesn’t go according to plan, then we at least have somebody in place that you feel good about if that situation comes up.”

The Rams worked out former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Maher worked out for the Titans last week.

The Cowboys cut him last week. Maher missed 10 field goal attempts this season and was 49-of-66 since entering the NFL as the Cowboys’ kicker in 2018.