Rams, Brandon Powell agree to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams handed out a contract extension to Matthew Stafford on Saturday, but that wasn’t the only roster move that the organization made. Even though it isn’t the most exhilarating move this offseason, the Rams are bringing back Brandon Powell on a one-year deal.

We have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with WR Brandon Powell! ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2022

The Rams signed Powell to their practice squad in November in hopes he could provide them with a spark on special teams and depth at the wide receiver position. In Powell’s season debut in Week 13 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, he would return the opening kickoff for 65 yards.

From that moment forward, Powell helped revive a lifeless kick-return unit for the Rams that had a revolving door at the position throughout the season. Powell would finish the regular season with 208 yards on eight kick returns while also logging 133 yards and a touchdown on six punt returns.

The Florida product would translate his success from the regular season into the playoffs, totaling 192 return yards on 14 total returns. We’ve seen the Rams search for a consistent option to return kicks and punts, so retaining Powell makes sense for both sides.

After spending his first few seasons in the NFL on a few different teams, Powell may have found a long-term home in Los Angeles.