Rams bolster defensive line, secondary in 2-round 2024 mock draft

It’s hard to know what the Rams’ biggest needs are going to be in the 2024 NFL draft, with edge rusher, cornerback and the defensive line potentially being atop their wish list. The good news is they actually have a first-round pick next year and if they don’t trade it away, it’ll be the first time they make a selection in the top 32 picks since 2016.

Curt Popejoy of Draft Wire released a new mock draft for 2024 and in the first two rounds, he has the Rams selecting two defenders: Miami defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III in the first round at No. 15 overall and USC safety Calen Bullock in the second round at No. 47 overall.

Here’s what Popejoy wrote about the selection of Taylor in the first round.

Leonard Taylor is a massive interior defender with an amazing first step and impressive power.

Taylor is 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, so he has good size on the interior. He has just four tackles and one sack in the first four games this season, but he had five sacks in the two seasons prior and 45 total tackles.

Bullock also brings good size to the position, standing 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. After picking off five passes last year, he has one interception this season and 19 tackles with four passes defensed, starting the year strong.

The Rams could use cornerback and edge-rusher help more right now, but the additions of Taylor and Bullock would definitely help in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire