Rams, Bobby Wagner mutually agree to part ways

Bobby Wagner signed a five-year deal worth $50 million last offseason, but that contract will turn out to be just a one-year pact. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams and Wagner have mutually agreed to part ways.

The Rams will release Wagner after only one season, seeking more cap space ahead of the new league year on March 15. It’s not due to Wagner’s performance in 2022, seeing as he was a second-team All-Pro and PFF’s top-graded linebacker. The Rams just need to free up money this year.

Wagner played and started all 17 games last season, recording 140 tackles, two interceptions and a career-high six sacks. Unfortunately, his individual performance didn’t translate to team success; the Rams went 5-12 and missed the playoffs for just the second time in six seasons under Sean McVay.

Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN. Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class. pic.twitter.com/1A3KvudOhj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire