Through the first 30 minutes of Monday’s game, the Rams have completely outperformed the Cardinals and carry a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Arizona has barely shown up at all. The club finished the first quarter with -3 total yards and didn’t record a first down until 7:17 in the second quarter. Quarterback Kyler Murray has looked as lost as ever, going 7-of-17 passing for just 28 yards with a pair of interceptions in the first two quarters.

Arizona finished with just 40 yards and three first downs in the first half. The club is 0-of-6 on third down and averaging just 1.5 yards per play.

Murray’s first interception was a particularly poor decision, as he tried to get rid of the football to avoid a sack in the end zone for a safety. But that errant pass ended up in the arms of cornerback David Long, who returned it for a 3-yard touchdown.

Murray’s second interception came off a tipped pass and didn’t end up doing any harm, as the Rams had to punt.

On the other side, Odell Beckham Jr. has made his presence felt with three catches for 52 yards — including a 31-yard reception and a 4-yard touchdown that opened the scoring.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also had a 1-yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak early in the second quarter. He’s 6-of-9 passing for 93 yards.

If things don’t change in the second half, there could be some questions about Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security. The Cardinals have not looked at all prepared for their third game of the season against a division rival. And Arizona finished the season 1-4 after starting it 10-2.

Rams blowing out Cardinals 21-0 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk