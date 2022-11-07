Rams blow it vs. Bucs, lose 16-13: Instant analysis of Week 9 loss

The Rams are going to have a hard time recovering from this one. They led the Buccaneers for most of the game, even clinging to a 13-9 lead with less than a minute to play.

Then Tom Brady woke up and picked apart the Rams’ soft zone coverages, completing pass after pass on the final drive before hitting Cade Otton for a game-winning touchdown with 9 seconds left.

It’s a game both teams needs, but the Rams blew it and squandered a golden opportunity to get to 4-4. Instead, they’re 3-5 after losing two straight games.

Final score: Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

Game notes

The Rams benched Oday Aboushi and started Chandler Brewer at right guard, which was a surprising move. Bobby Evans has been the weak link along the offensive line, but he remained a starter and struggled mightily in this game. Evans allowed three sacks, two to Vea.

Cooper Kupp might not have two healthy ankles but he didn’t look hampered by last week’s injury at all. He burned the Buccaneers again, catching seven passes for 120 yards and one touchdown.

The Rams seemed to play more man coverage and had their cornerbacks pressing at the line of scrimmage at times, which is atypical for this scheme. It did appear to help when the Bucs had short-yardage situations.

Allen Robinson made a handful of really tough catches in traffic, helping move the chains for the offense. That’s an area he’s excelled, even if he’s not making big plays.

The defense completely shut down the Buccaneers offense, forcing Brady to check it down more often than not. Most of his passes came within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage, largely thanks to the Rams collapsing the pocket and keeping plays in front of them.

However, they completely collapsed at the end and allowed a game-winning touchdown to the Bucs with 9 seconds left, the Buccaneers’ only touchdown drive of the afternoon.

It was over when...

… Brady hit Cade Otton for a short touchdown pass with 9 seconds left, giving the Buccaneers a 16-13 lead.

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Bobby Wagner

No. 2 star: Aaron Donald

No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp

Play of the game

Kupp has been the Rams’ only consistent player on offense, and despite coming into this game with a lingering ankle injury, he wasn’t slowed down at all. Stafford connected with Kupp for a 69-yard touchdown in the first half, one of the Rams’ best and longest plays of the season.

It was also his 500th career reception.

What's next?

The Rams will return home to host the Cardinals in Week 10, their second time facing Arizona this season. The Cardinals are coming off a 31-21 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, which dropped their record to 3-6 on the year.

