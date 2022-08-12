Rams’ biggest winners and losers from training camp

Training camp is a time for players to make their first impression on the coaching staff for the upcoming season. Obviously, established starters don’t have as much pressure or stress to perform in practice, but rookies and players on the roster bubble are in a different boat.

Now that the Rams are back home from camp and preparing for their first preseason game, let’s look back at who were the winners and losers of the two weeks at UC Irvine.

Winners: Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick

Durant and Kendrick still have plenty of work to do before they’re considered starters in the secondary, but it’s hard to imagine two Day 3 rookie cornerbacks getting off to a better start. Durant pulled down a handful of interceptions in training camp, while Kendrick went toe-to-toe with Allen Robinson more often than most sixth-round rookies would. And even when Robinson made highlight-reel catches, Kendrick was right there with tight coverage.

Sean McVay mentioned both players as standouts throughout camp, loving the way they competed in the secondary.

Winner: Tutu Atwell

Atwell isn’t a rookie but he might as well be considered one after playing just eight games and 10 offensive snaps last season. He’s on track for a bigger role this year, even if Van Jefferson is back and ready for Week 1. Atwell has looked comfortable catching the ball and for a stretch of about a week, he seemed to make a big play down the field each day.

His speed could provide a spark to the offense, similar to the way DeSean Jackson’s did early last year. McVay has loved the way he’s approached this offseason and it should lead to more opportunities on offense.

Winner: Allen Robinson

Maybe it’s because he’s the new guy, but Robinson generated a ton of buzz at camp with his impressive catches and quick study of the offense. He’s a receiver with great length and leaping ability, complementing Cooper Kupp’s game perfectly. And the Rams envision him as someone who can line up outside or in the slot.

Robinson is poised for a fantastic first season with the Rams and should push 1,000 yards with 10-plus touchdowns. Everything about his training camp performance fits with that projection.

Winner: Bobby Wagner

Wagner has already become a leader with the Rams and it wouldn’t be the least bit surprising if he’s voted a captain. He’s building a relationship with Raheem Morris as the defensive signal caller and already, Wagner has been making some great plays defensively – including a pick-six in practice recently.

He may not be as fast as he was when he first came into the NFL, but Wagner’s awareness and instincts make him a huge addition for the Rams. Everyone from McVay to Ernest Jones has raved about Wagner’s impact already.

Winner: Coleman Shelton

Shelton appears in line to replace Austin Corbett as the Rams’ starting right guard, beating out Logan Bruss so far. Bruss will certainly play in the preseason and McVay is excited to see him perform, but it remains to be seen if Shelton will take the field in any exhibition games.

If Shelton doesn’t, it’ll be an obvious sign that he’s a starter up front. He provides value as a versatile lineman, too, being able to play center in the event that Brian Allen gets hurt.

Winner: Nick Scott

Scott’s performance last postseason put him on the inside track to a starting spot this season, showing what he could do when given the opportunity to play meaningful snaps. He carried that over into training camp, running with the first-team defense.

On the first depth chart, Scott is listed as the starting free safety. At strong safety, it’s “Taylor Rapp or Jordan Fuller,” which suggests Scott’s spot as a starter is safe alongside either Rapp or Fuller.

Loser: Matthew Stafford’s elbow

It was the talk of training camp for a little while, with media members questioning the severity of the injury and the team attempting to diffuse any concerns about it. McVay doesn’t seem worried, especially after seeing Stafford rip it in the closing practices of camp. Stafford himself isn’t concerned and was actually annoyed with all the questions about it.

In all likelihood, the injury won’t affect Stafford this season, and it certainly doesn’t seem like something that will keep him out of game action. But that right elbow caused some consternation in camp – warranted or not.

Loser: Bobby Brown III

Brown was suspended six games for a PED violation just before camp got underway, a terrible start to his summer. For a player who barely contributed as a rookie last year, that’s not the news he needed to hear as he attempts to bounce back in Year 2.

Brown didn’t really make any noise in camp either, and the depth chart doesn’t do him any favors. Entering the preseason, he’s listed as the third-string nose tackle, behind Greg Gaines and Jonah Williams. Brown’s roster spot may not be safe.

Loser: Cameron Dicker

It was a competition at punter between Dicker and Riley Dixon, but the signs right now point toward the Rams keeping the veteran over the undrafted rookie. Dicker is listed as the backup behind Dixon on the depth chart, and Joe DeCamillis has a connection to Dixon from their days together with the Broncos.

“I would say there’s a definite competition. I think both guys have done a good job. Riley’s obviously a veteran. I’ve had him before in Denver. He’s got a very similar skill set to what we had before, but Cam’s doing a good job for us too so it should be a real good battle,” DeCamillis said almost two weeks ago.

We’ll see who gets more opportunities to punt in the preseason.

