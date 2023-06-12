Who will be the Rams’ biggest pending free agents in 2024?

Free agency was not kind to the Los Angeles Rams this year as they suffered several losses, including Greg Gaines, Nick Scott, David Edwards, A’Shawn Robinson and Matt Gay. Granted, the Rams chose to let many of those players walk instead of re-signing them, but they felt it was best to reset in hopes of improving in 2024.

Next year’s free agency class won’t feature nearly as many starters for the Rams. There are still some key players set to hit the market, but certainly not close to the number in 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead to next spring, here are the Rams’ biggest free agents in 2024.

WR Van Jefferson

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Jefferson has been a decent player for the Rams but he hasn’t exactly broken out the way many expected him to as a former second-round pick. He has just one season with more than 25 receptions and missed five games due to injury last year, though he did still manage to score three times.

Jefferson is now the unquestioned No. 2 receiver behind Cooper Kupp after being blocked by Robert Woods (and Allen Robinson, to an extent) in his first three years. If Jefferson puts together another subpar season, the Rams might just be willing to let him walk in hopes of getting younger and better at the position in 2024.

Advertisement

RB Cam Akers

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Akers is entering a big year with the Rams. Being a running back, his window to earn a sizable payday is limited. Even though he’s projected to be a restricted free agent due to his missed time in 2021 – he didn’t accrue a season that year – he can still earn a multi-year extension from the Rams if they want to keep him beyond 2023 and 2024.

If Akers does hit free agency, he’ll potentially join the likes of Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler in a loaded class at the running back position.

TE Tyler Higbee

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Higbee is entering his eighth season with the Rams, making him one of the longest-tenured players. But it’s hard not to think his time in Los Angeles is coming to an end. If he isn’t cut before the 2023 season begins, he’ll be a free agent next year and at the age of 31, the Rams will probably move on. They drafted Davis Allen, acquired Hunter Long from the Dolphins and could re-sign Brycen Hopkins for much cheaper than Higbee next year.

Advertisement

Higbee has been a valuable part of the offense and an important locker room leader, but as the Rams go through this rebuild in 2023 and 2024, he may not be part of their future plans as an aging veteran.

S Jordan Fuller

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) ORG XMIT: CAMS239

It’s hard to believe that Fuller is already entering a contract year. I feels like he was a standout sixth-round rookie just yesterday, but he’s slated to hit free agency next year. The Rams rarely extend their defensive backs and while Fuller has exceeded his draft position, he’ll need a strong performance this season to warrant a multi-year extension from Los Angeles, which has a host of young safeties waiting in the wings.

Advertisement

If none of the team’s younger safeties step up alongside Fuller and establish themselves as starters this year, perhaps the Rams will be more willing to extend Fuller just to have some stability on the back end.

Others

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

TE Brycen Hopkins: Hopkins will compete with Long and Allen as the No. 2 tight end on the team and he should be the favorite for the job. With a strong performance, could he ascend to the No. 1 TE in 2024?

DT Marquise Copeland: The Rams re-signed Copeland this offseason and will likely have him as one of their three starting defensive linemen. The Rams aren’t flush with talent up front and if Aaron Donald retires after this season, they may need Copeland more than expected.

Advertisement

OG Tremayne Anchrum Jr.: Anchrum is among the many players competing for a starting spot on the O-line. At worst, he should be a primary backup at guard and could get a significant opportunity should an injury occur.

OL Alaric Jackson: Jackson and Joe Noteboom will duke it out at left tackle this summer, with the loser of that battle potentially starting at left guard. If Jackson proves to be the starting left tackle, the Rams may have no choice but to extend him and cut Noteboom next year.

OLB Mike Hoecht: Hoecht is penciled in as a starter at an inexperienced edge rusher group, getting a crack at his first big opportunity in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire