Rams Big Board: Top 100 prospects for LA in 2023 NFL draft

Even though the Los Angeles Rams don’t have a first-round pick in the draft this year, they’re on the fringe of Round 1. They’ll go on the clock at No. 36 overall, the fifth pick in the second round – a good spot to pick up a talented edge rusher, cornerback or tight end, among other positions they could address.

Les Snead, Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams’ staff have set their draft board and are ready to roll, and we’ve done the same. This list is a ranking of the top 100 prospects for Los Angeles to target based on the team’s roster needs.

We excluded players who will certainly be off the board by the time the Rams go on the clock at No. 36, prospects such as Will Anderson, Bijan Robinson and Tyree Wilson.

Looking at the 100 players listed below, it’s clear this is a strong class at several positions of need for the Rams, so they shouldn’t have any trouble coming away with impact rookies in the early and middle rounds.

Top 10 prospects

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1. CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

2. DB Brian Branch, Alabama

3. CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

4. OLB Myles Murphy, Clemson

5. TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

6. DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

7. G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

8. OLB Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

9. DL Keion White, Georgia Tech

10. DL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The Rams should be thrilled to come away with any of these 10 prospects at No. 36, or even in a trade up. Most, if not all of them will probably be off the board when the Rams go on the clock, but they’re all Day 1 starters for Los Angeles.

Banks and Forbes would both solidify the secondary as outside cornerbacks, while Murphy, McDonald, White and Bresee all provide some pass-rush help, as does Kancey. Branch is a versatile defensive back who can play safety or cover the slot.

On offense, Mayer and Torrence are the only ones to make the top 10. Mayer is arguably the cleanest tight end in the class, and Torrence is a game-changing guard.

11-20

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

11. TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

12. DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

13. OLB Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

14. TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

15. WR Jordan Addison, USC

16. WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

17. WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

18. DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

19. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

20. G Steve Avila, TCU

In the 11-20 range, more offensive players are included. Kincaid is right there with Mayer as the top tight end, and Washington isn’t close behind with his massive frame and blocking prowess. Musgrave would be a nice consolation prize at tight end.

Anudike-Uzomah seems like one of the most logical and likely picks for the Rams at No. 36, but Adebawore would be a fantastic selection to fortify the defensive front, too.

A trio of wide receivers come in at No. 15-17, all of whom the Rams could have interest in in Round 2. Smith is a powerful defensive tackle and Avila is probably the second-best guard in the class.

21-30

(Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

21. OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

22. LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

23. CB D.J. Turner, Michigan

24. OLB B.J. Ojulari, LSU

25. OT/G Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

26. C John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

27. CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

28. CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

29. CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

30. RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

This is the sweet spot for cornerbacks. Turner is a fringe first-round prospect in some analysts’ views, but any of Ringo, Smith or Brents would help the Rams a lot in the secondary.

Ojulari is likely to be there for the Rams at No. 36 and would make for a great selection by addressing the pass rush. Sanders is a versatile linebacker who can play inside or rush the passer off the edge.

Mauch and Schmitz would shore up the interior of the O-line, though Schmitz isn’t as position-flexible as Mauch.

Gibbs is the top running back on my board because Bijan Robinson will be way out of reach. He’s exactly the type of running back that could pique the interest of Sean McVay as a receiving threat.

31-40

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

31. OLB Derick Hall, Auburn

32. C Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

33. OT/G Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

34. WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

35. CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami

36. CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

37. WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

38. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

39. LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

40. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Hall is a good prospect for the end of the second round or even the third round, certainly someone the Rams could target.

Tippman, Bergeron and Jones are all impressive O-linemen who would help the Rams, though Jones may not contribute right away as a right tackle with Rob Havenstein still on the roster.

Most analysts have Hyatt over his teammate Tillman, but I flipped those two for what the Rams need. Tillman is a big, physical receiver who would complement Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson nicely as an outside threat.

Stevenson is a sticky cornerback in coverage and Phillips is undersized, but he can cover the slot and was a ballhawk in college with six picks last season.

41-50

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

41. DB Jartavius Martin, Illinois

42. OLB Byron Young, Tennessee

43. WR Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

44. S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

45. WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

46. LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

47. OLB Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

48. TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

49. OLB Zach Harrison, Ohio State

50. S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

LaPorta is an underrated tight end who can make plays as a receiver, something the Rams could use at that position. Mingo and Scott are different types of receivers, with Mingo being a bigger, more physical player compared to the deep speed of Scott.

Young, Foskey and Harrison are on the next tier of edge rushers but would all help the Rams early on, given their holes at the position.

Johnson and Brown would bolster the secondary, particularly with Johnson’s ability to cover the slot now that Jalen Ramsey is gone.

Martin is a cornerback who converted to safety and has impressive coverage skills with the ability to line up inside as a slot defender.

51-60

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker

51. CB Riley Moss, Iowa

52. G Chandler Zavala, NC State

53. QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

54. WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

55. TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

56. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

57. CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

58. RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

59. WR Rashee Rice, SMU

60. C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Our first quarterback makes an appearance with Hooker at No. 53. Les Snead suggested he thinks Hooker could go earlier than the Rams’ first pick, which is possible, but they’d have to think about picking him if he’s available.

Kraft continues a strong tight end class with good value in Round 3 or 4. The same goes for Mims and Rice at wide receiver; both would help the receiving corps substantially.

Zavala is an underrated guard with great pass-blocking ability, allowing zero sacks last season. Wypler is one of the top centers but wouldn’t have a clear path to playing time with Brian Allen returning.

61-70

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

61. OLB/DE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

62. OLB/LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

63. OLB Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

64. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

65. NT Siaki Ika, Baylor

66. WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

67. TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

68. TE Brenton Strange, Penn State

69. NT Gervon Dexter Jr., Florida

70. DT Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Tuipulotu is a really interesting prospect for the Rams because he can play defensive end or outside linebacker and succeed at both. Herbig offers similar versatility as an inside and outside linebacker, which isn’t uncommon for Wisconsin defenders.

Schoonmaker and Strange should garner consideration from the Rams as tight end prospects. Both are very capable receivers with the ability to make plays down the seam.

Ika, Dexter and Pickens would help the defensive line depth, with Ika and Dexter being pure nose tackles and Pickens offering a bit more versatility across the line.

71-80

(AP Photo/Steve Conner)

71. S Sydney Brown, Illinois

72. OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

73. CB Cory Trice, Purdue

74. WR Tank Dell, Houston

75. S JL Skinner, Boise State

76. S Jordan Battle, Alabama

77. RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

78. LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

79. OT Blake Freeland, BYU

80. RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

A cluster of safeties come in at Nos. 71, 75 and 76, though Skinner comes with an injury concern. He tore his pec while training and could miss time this offseason.

Trice is a cornerback who fits perfectly in the Rams’ zone scheme and he could probably be ranked even higher on this list for his skill set.

Spears and Johnson would add talent to the Rams’ backfield, which primarily features Cam Akers and Kyren Williams right now. Johnson is particularly intriguing for his three-down ability and limited wear and tear after backing up Bijan Robinson.

81-90

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

81. CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

82. CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

83. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

84. OLB YaYa Diaby, Louisville

85. LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

86. LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

87. CB Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M

88. G Andrew Vorhees, USC

89. CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

90. DE/OLB Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

In the third to fourth rounds, these cornerbacks could all come off the board. We’ve said before how strong the class is at that position and this is an example of that. Jones is a long cornerback with good size, making him a nice fit in the Rams’ zone-heavy defense.

Vorhees, like Skinner, suffered a pre-draft injury, tearing his ACL and likely causing him to miss his rookie year. That lowers his stock in our rankings.

Overshown and Williams are just flat-out football players who will make plays in the middle of the defense. They’re two guys most coaches would love to have on their team.

91-100

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

91. OLB Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

92. OLB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

93. CB Eli Ricks, Alabama

94. DT Moro Ojomo, Texas

95. OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

96. TE Davis Allen, Clemson

97. LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

98. RB Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

99. WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

100. TE Will Mallory, Miami

If the Rams want an undersized but shifty and explosive running back, Vaughn is a great option. He’s only 5-foot-5 but he’s tough to tackle and has good receiving skills.

Ojomo is one of the better defensive tackles in this class and should be getting more love, as should Fehoko and Abdullah as edge rushers. Both should have an early impact in the NFL.

Downs is an undersized receiver but he’s an impact receiver who can make defenders miss after the catch.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire