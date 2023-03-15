The Rams officially bid farewell to Jalen Ramsey, while the Dolphins welcomed him to town.

The trade became official at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, with both teams announcing the deal. The Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in return.

“Jalen has been instrumental in our team’s success during his time with the Rams and it was a privilege to be able to coach such an elite competitor and teammate,” Rams coach Sean McVay said in a statement. “His versatility, intelligence, and leadership put him in a class of his own. We will always be grateful for his impact on our organization and for his efforts in the Los Angeles community.”

The Rams acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Jaguars during the 2019 season. He made the Pro Bowl all four seasons in L.A. and twice was All-Pro.

In 2022, Ramsey had a down season but started all 17 games and totaled 88 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and his first two career sacks.

Rams bid farewell to Jalen Ramsey as trade to Miami becomes official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk