Are Rams the best possible OBJ destination for 2022? 'NFL Now'
ESPN's Troy Aikman said he hopes "we take the dresses off" when the NFL addresses the roughing the passer penalty during the Chiefs-Raiders game.
WR N'Keal Harry could make his Bears debut on Thursday night against the Commanders, but it sounds like he'll be a game-time decision.
Here are two underdogs we are backing in Week 6.
Eric Kay was convicted of distributing fentanyl and giving Skaggs the drugs that caused his fatal overdose in 2019.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
James Conner is day-to-day, Darrel Williams is out this week and Jonathan Ward will be placed on injured reserve.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.
Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Kenny Golladay are among the top potential targets to monitor ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
The Eagles' run defense has underwhelmed this season, and it will have its hands full against the Cowboys' ground attack. By Reuben Frank
Lawrence Jackson Jr. highlights some players who could fill out your fantasy rosters during the NFL’s first bye weeks. Could Cam Akers actually be a productive option?