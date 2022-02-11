Rams and Bengals release final injury report for Super Bowl LVI

The Rams and Bengals both wrapped up their week of practice on Friday with one last session before Super Bowl LVI. With it being the last practice of the week, each team issued their final injury reports, as well.

Everyone on the Rams’ side was a full participant, so no one carries an injury designation into the game. Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom were placed on IR Friday, so they were taken off the injury report. They’re both ruled out against the Bengals.

C.J. Uzomah is the only Bengals player with an injury tag, being listed as questionable to play. That’s impressive considering he sprained his MCL like Higbee less than two weeks ago.

With Jackson Carman good to go, the Bengals will decide between him and Hakeem Adeniji at right guard now that both players are healthy.

Below is the full injury report to cap off Super Bowl week.