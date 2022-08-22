Rams-Bengals joint practices scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t had to leave Los Angeles yet this offseason, playing their first preseason game “on the road” against the Chargers – at SoFi Stadium. They then hosted the Texans in Week 2, a game they narrowly lost, 24-20.

This week, though, the Rams won’t be at home much. Before facing the Bengals in Cincinnati for the preseason finale, they’ll practice with the team they beat in the Super Bowl. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Rams will practice in Thousand Oaks on Monday before traveling to Cincinnati on Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Rams and Bengals will hold joint practices at the Bengals’ facility before their preseason game on Saturday night. The Rams put a big emphasis on joint practices, particularly for their starters. Since Sean McVay doesn’t play his top guys in the preseason, he gives them plenty of opportunities in joint practices against other teams.

The Bengals, under current head coach and former Rams assistant Zac Taylor, take a similar approach. They don’t play their starters in the preseason, either.

