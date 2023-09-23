Rams-Bengals injury report: Puka Nacua, Joe Burrow questionable for Monday night

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both wrapped up their week of preparation for Monday night’s game on Saturday afternoon, and there is still one big injury question facing the Bengals. Zac Taylor told reporters that Joe Burrow is questionable to play against the Rams, saying the team will see how he feels Monday before deciding on his status.

For the Rams, Puka Nacua is also considered questionable to play against the Bengals, but Sean McVay said he expects the rookie receiver to play. He says it’s the same as last week when Nacua was questionable to play against the 49ers with an oblique injury.

Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. is doubtful to play against Los Angeles, as he’s the only other Cincinnati player with an injury designation.

The full injury report for each team will be released on Friday, which will include the statuses of all injured players. Based on McVay’s comments, though, there are no real concerns on Los Angeles’ side.

