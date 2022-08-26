Rams/Bengals camp fight, Cowboys lose LT Smith, Trey Lance debate & can Eagles win the NFC?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas CowboysLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cincinnati BengalsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tyron SmithAmerican football offensive tackleLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Aaron DonaldAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
The NFL world caught fire on Thursday afternoon after reports and video of a massive brawl breaking out at joint practice between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Most notably, the video shows Aaron Donald swinging a helmet (or two) at opposing players in the middle of the scrum.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the podcast reacting to the wild video and discussing what the league's options are in the grey area of practice fights, where historically there is very little precedent for players earning suspensions.
Later in the episode, the guys talk about the injury to Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith & Jerry Jones' oddly pervasive optimism, despite signs that yet another Cowboys season is headed down the wrong track.
For the remainder of the episode, Charles & Frank spend time deconstructing the NFC East and NFC West divisions and previewing their thoughts on each team as we approach two weeks until the kickoff of Week 1.
0:20 Aaron Donald and the Rams/Bengals fight
10:40 Dallas Cowboys lose OT Tyron Smith
21:40 Philadelphia Eagles
27:50 New York Giants
30:45 Washington Commanders
39:50 Seattle Seahawks
44:05 Los Angeles Rams
48:35 San Francisco 49ers
56:15 Arizona Cardinals
Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:
• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.
• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”
• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts