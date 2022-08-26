Rams/Bengals camp fight, Cowboys lose LT Smith, Trey Lance debate & can Eagles win the NFC?

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The NFL world caught fire on Thursday afternoon after reports and video of a massive brawl breaking out at joint practice between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Most notably, the video shows Aaron Donald swinging a helmet (or two) at opposing players in the middle of the scrum.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the podcast reacting to the wild video and discussing what the league's options are in the grey area of practice fights, where historically there is very little precedent for players earning suspensions.

Later in the episode, the guys talk about the injury to Dallas Cowboys LT Tyron Smith & Jerry Jones' oddly pervasive optimism, despite signs that yet another Cowboys season is headed down the wrong track.

For the remainder of the episode, Charles & Frank spend time deconstructing the NFC East and NFC West divisions and previewing their thoughts on each team as we approach two weeks until the kickoff of Week 1.

0:20 Aaron Donald and the Rams/Bengals fight

10:40 Dallas Cowboys lose OT Tyron Smith

21:40 Philadelphia Eagles

27:50 New York Giants

30:45 Washington Commanders

39:50 Seattle Seahawks

44:05 Los Angeles Rams

48:35 San Francisco 49ers

56:15 Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald was the center of a massive brawl at joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

