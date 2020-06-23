Quarterback Jared Goff‘s play slipped in 2019, but that isn’t stopping the Rams from moving forward with him as the centerpiece of their offense.

Running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Brandin Cooks are playing elsewhere this season, which will make for a different look than the first three years under head coach Sean McVay. If all goes according to plan, offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said that another difference will be the amount of control that Goff has over the unit.

“There’s a layer going into his fifth year, his fourth year in the offense, of ownership, where you feel strongly about presenting him with a plan where he could truly have some ownership, while also understanding at the end of the day, it’s just about being great with the details of doing his job,” O’Connell said, via the team’s website.

The changes with the Rams extend to the defensive side of the ball and that sets the stage for a season of transition in Los Angeles. Should Goff do well with what McVay and O’Connell have planned, that transition may not be an overly rocky one.

Rams believe Jared Goff can “truly have some ownership” of offense this season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk