Rams believe Ernest Jones has high ankle sprain, is considered week-to-week

The Rams were hit hard by injuries in Sunday’s win over the Vikings, losing Brian Allen, Darrell Henderson Jr., Ernest Jones and Greg Gaines at various points in the game.

Jones was the first to go down, exiting with an ankle injury in the first quarter. He was unable to return and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he’s believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain.

It’s not great news, but it could’ve been much worse. If it is indeed an ankle sprain, Jones will be considered week-to-week with a chance to return for the playoffs when they begin the weekend of Jan. 16.

#Rams LB Ernest Jones, who emerged as a starter midway through the season and has impressed, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday, source said. He’s considered week-to-week with a chance to return for the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Jones has become an important player on defense, stepping up after the Rams traded Kenny Young to the Broncos. He played at least 87% of the defensive snaps in each of the last three games before being limited to 11 snaps on Sunday.

Travin Howard played well in Jones’ place, recording his first career interception and two total pass breakups, but Jones is a player the Rams will miss.

With this news and Darrell Henderson Jr. reportedly suffering an MCL sprain, things could’ve been worse injury-wise for the Rams. However, it’s still unfortunate to lose two key players.

We’re still waiting for an update on Brian Allen and Greg Gaines, as well.