Rams believe Ernest Jones has a high ankle sprain

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones left Sunday’s win over the Vikings after hurting his ankle in the first quarter and it may be some time before he returns to the lineup.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team believes Jones suffered a high ankle sprain and that he’s currently considered week-to-week as a result of the injury. He adds that the hope is that he will be able to return for the team’s postseason run.

Jones was a third-round pick this year and he has started seven of the team’s last eight games. He has 61 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack over his 15 total appearances this season.

Travin Howard stepped into the lineup on Sunday after Jones went down and recorded five tackles and an interception in the 30-23 win.

