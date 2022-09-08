Rams begin season at No. 2 in Week 1 power rankings

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, there were some folks wondering if they could go undefeated and run it back as champions. Heading into this year, the Los Angeles Rams aren’t getting the same overwhelmingly positive treatment.

Some are concerned about Matthew Stafford’s elbow, the loss of Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth’s retirement. So on, and so on. They aren’t even the favorites to reach the Super Bowl in the NFC.

And now with power rankings being released for Week 1, the Rams don’t top the list. The Rams come in at No. 2 in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings, behind the team they’ll face tonight: the Bills.

The Rams will endeavor to become the first team since the 2003-2004 Patriots to successfully defend their Super Bowl title. Matthew Stafford now has a full season with Sean McVay, Aaron Donald is the NFL’s best player, and Cooper Kupp has firmly established himself as a WR1 in any universe. Issues at cornerback beyond Jalen Ramsey, and along the offensive line with Andrew Whitworth’s retirement, loom large, but don’t bet too contrarily against the defending champs. Thursday night’s opener against the Bills will tell us a lot.

There’s no question the Rams are a championship-caliber team, even with the losses they suffered this offseason. They added Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, and also rewarded Aaron Donald and Sean McVay with extensions to keep the core intact.

A win over the Bills would be a major statement by the Rams, and would undoubtedly make them the No. 1 team again entering Week 2.

