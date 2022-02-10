How the Rams can beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams hired Sean McVay to be their head coach in 2017, and that’s worked out pretty well so far. McVay has a regular-season record of 55-26, and anytime you’re riding with a .679 winning percentage, that’s more than acceptable.

Now, McVay has the opportunity to do the one thing that separates good coaches from great — win a Super Bowl. This is McVay’s second chance in four seasons; his Rams fell short to Bill Belichick’s Patriots in Super Boal LIII, and McVay has admitted since that he was overwhelmed by the moment and the opponent.

“I think it was a blessing to be in that game,” he said this week, reflecting on what has changed. “Certainly, you don’t forget about it. You want to be able to do better. But I don’t think you press when you do get another opportunity to be in this moment and this stage again. I think you look at it as a blessing, you take some of those learning lessons, you apply them, and let’s go cut it loose and play to the best of our ability, and I’ll coach to the best of my ability with our coaches, as well.”

Now, McVay is the veteran head coach in this game. He’s got Matthew Stafford instead of Jared Goff. He’s got Super Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. He’s got Aaron Donald, Destroyer of Worlds, and he’s got Jalen Ramsey. He’s also got the fact that Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was on McVay’s staff in 2017 and 2018 as the Rams’ assistant receivers coach and quarterbacks coach.

The moment is primed for Sean McVay to get that Lombardi Trophy. Here are three things the Rams will have to do for that to happen.

Lead with the no-huddle offense to limit the Bengals' defensive adjustments.

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

This season, Matthew Stafford has 149 dropbacks in no-huddle, completing 90 of 142 passes for 1,358 yards, 918 air yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 103.6. Sean McVay might want to consider more of it in the Super Bowl, for one reason — the Bengals, led by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, will throw all kinds of devious stuff at your passing game, and they communicate very well on the field. That defense is highly multiple, and there isn’t one defined coverage — this isn’t a dominant Cover-6 or man or Cover-3 team. The Bengals can cover you any way they want from pretty well to pure shutdown.

“I think it’s important that we keep giving different looks as you mentioned, whether it’s pre-snap or post-snap,” Anarumo told me on Tuesday, when I asked him the value of multiplicity in his defense.”To me, that comes into play when you’ve got guys who understand what their roles are. They understand the nature of what their job is, and what they’re being asked to do. It’s been great this season, especially with the new guys, who were able to grasp it right away, and it’s shown throughout the season.”

How to offset all this? Force Anarumo’s defense to give quicker checks between snaps with speed no-huddle pass plays. Stafford caught the Giants for two touchdowns in no-huddle back in Week 6, and he hasn’t had a touchdown pass out of it since — which would give the Rams an opportunity to show the Browns something they haven’t seen on tape in quite a while.

Adding shotgun and empty added to the picture on this 25-yard touchdown pass to running back Darrell Henderson.

Find a way to run the ball against lighter fronts.

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

We’ve talked a lot about the Browns’ ability to mess opposing quarterbacks up with three and four pass-rushers and dropping as many defenders as possible into coverage, and that’s played out well for them — even before they did it to Patrick Mahomes to Mahomes’ detriment in the AFC Championship win. When it comes to this game, we also know that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is susceptible to pressures and interceptions when he’s facing light pass-rushers and deep coverage.

The intuitive Rams response when the Bengals have light boxes would be to run the ball right into them. It’s a generally good idea, but Lou Anarumo’s defense has been pretty good when facing backs with five or fewer defenders in the box — including the playoffs, they’ve allowed 16 carries for 91 yards, 56 yards after contact, four first downs, one stuff, and 5.7 yards per attempt. That’s not earth-shattering, but that 5.7 average ranks seventh in the NFL this season.

Meanwhile, the Rams have run the ball 17 times against lighter boxes (five or fewer defenders in the box) for 98 yards, 32 yards after contact, 5.8 yards per carry, no touchdowns, one fumble, and two stuffs. Those 17 attempts include four scrambles by Matthew Stafford, and a broken play run by punter Johnny Hekker. Rams running backs have 11 carries for 63 yards against light bxes, and this season, Sony Michel has been the most effective.

There was this four-yarder against the 49ers in Week 18…

…and this 12-yard carry against the Cardinals in Week 14.

If the Rams can run the Browns out of those light boxes, it’ll seriously ease op those complex coverages. If not, Matthew Stafford could have a very rough day out there.

Put Jalen Ramsey in Ja'Marr Chase's hip pocket... and keep him there.

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

This has been the biggest matchup question all week: Will Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris have Jalen Ramsey do what he usually does — play a number of positions without following a specific receiver around the field — or will he put Ramsey on Ja’Marr Chase from the word “go” and see how it works out?

Ramsey, never one to shy away from a challenge, would love for it to happen.

“It’s me now, it’s me, keep it real,” Ramsey told Michael Irvin of the NFL Network this week. “Of course, that’s what I’m asking for. That’s what I want. Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That’s what it’s all about. There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us and we are going to do what we’ve got to do from there. But you’re going to get to see that matchup, you’re going to have the opportunity to see it, and I’m going to be ready for it.”

It would be the smartest possible way to go for the Rams. Another way would be to have Ramsey line up against Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ No. 2 receiver, and bracket Chase, their No. 1 guy, with two other defenders. There are a couple problems with that. Ramsey is by far the team’s best outside cornerback, and even if you put more than one guy on Chase, when it’s time for Joe Burrow to hit Chase on a deep boundary fade, it really doesn’t matter. And if you blitz to Chase’s side, leaving Burrow one-on-one with a cornerback who can’t handle it, these things will happen.

What the Rams need in this game is what cornerback L’Jarius Sneed gave them on this interception in the AFC Championship game — a cornerback who can mirror and match Chase all over the field from a press alignment, and get the ball when it comes his way.

Ramsey has the size, speed, and match ability to go with Chase all over the field as few other cornerbacks do, and the Rams should avail themselves of that as much as they possibly can.

