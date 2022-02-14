Breaking News:

Rams get late Cooper Kupp TD to beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
The Rams are champions of the football world.

In a back-and-forth Super Bowl that had some great moments for both teams, the Bengals fell short on their last-minute drive, with Aaron Donald throwing Joe Burrow to the turf on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1.

With that, the Rams needed only to kneel down to end the game with a 23-20 win.

The pass pressure from Donald and his teammates was the story of the game, with Burrow sacked seven times, tying a Super Bowl record.

The win is a major vindication for the Rams and the way they built this team, building around superstars like Donald and Matthew Stafford, who arrived in a much-hyped trade.

Super Bowl LVI lived up to the hype, and in the end the Rams were atop the NFL.

Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

