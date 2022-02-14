Rams beat Bengals, 23-20: Everything we know from Super Bowl LVI win

The Los Angeles Rams could do very little on offense for most of the third and fourth quarter, allowing the Bengals to take back the lead that the Rams held for the entire first half. But on the biggest drive of the game, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the offense came through.

Stafford drove the Rams 79 yards for the game-winning touchdown, snatching the victory from the Bengals in the final minutes. He hit Cooper Kupp for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 23-20 lead, which was enough.

The defense held strong on the ensuing drive, forcing a stop on fourth down, securing the victory.

Final score: Rams 23, Bengals 20

Game notes

The Rams moved the ball pretty well on their first few drives, scoring touchdowns on two of their first four possessions. They jumped out to a 13-3 lead with Matthew Stafford completing 9 of his first 10 passes with two touchdowns, but things went sideways to start the second half.

The running game was a non-factor for the Rams, but McVay was determined to stick with it. Cam Akers was stuffed run after run, and Darrell Henderson Jr.’s best plays came as a receiver. There was simply no room for them to run against this big defensive front of the Bengals.

The loss of Odell Beckham Jr. really hurt the Rams. He was off to a really strong start with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before injuring his knee, and the Rams offense just didn’t look the same after he went down.

The offense went cold for most of the second half until the final drive. The running game wasn’t working, Stafford was missing receivers and Kupp wasn’t involved very much. But on the final possession, Kupp finally got a bunch of opportunities, catching four passes and rushing for 7 yards on fourth-and-1.

On the Rams’ final drive, the Bengals committed penalties on three consecutive plays to give the Rams extra life in the red zone. That was all they needed to punch it into the end zone, winning it with Kupp’s touchdown.

The defense sacked Burrow six times in the second half and seven times in the entire game. It was tied for the most sacks in a single Super Bowl, which is a testament to the job the pass rush did.

It was over when...

Aaron Donald pressured Joe Burrow on fourth-and-1, forcing an incompletion and the turnover on downs. That came with under a minute left to play, clinching the win for the Rams.

THE PLAY THAT SEALED THE DEAL. 📺: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/3z7fRQfRTs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: A’Shawn Robinson – 6 tackles, 1 sack

No. 2 star: Matthew Stafford – 26/40, 283 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

No. 1 star: Cooper Kupp – 8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TD

Play of the game

When the Rams needed him most, Kupp came through with the biggest touchdown of his life. He beat Eli Apple on a 1-yard end zone fade, coming down with the game-winning score.

COOPER KUPP FOR THE LEAD! 📺: #SBLVI on NBC pic.twitter.com/PTY7GWXBig — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

What's next?

The Rams get a late start on their offseason work playing so deep into the postseason. The NFL combine is right around the corner in March, followed by free agency starting on March 16. The Rams will likely focus on re-signing their own free agents before looking for outside players, including Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, Brian Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

They’ll celebrate this incredible win before moving onto the offseason.

