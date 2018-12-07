Rams at Bears betting odds: Line moves in Bears' favor originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears haven't been underdogs in a while, but they also haven't faced a team like the Los Angeles Rams this season.

It's no surprise that Las Vegas oddsmakers like Sean McVay's 11-1 squad more than Chicago at 8-4, but the betting line has moved in the Bears' favor.

According to Vegas Insider, sportsbooks opened with the Rams favored by 4.5 points. As the week went on and the money came in, the odds leaned toward Chicago with the Bears now as three-point underdogs.

Los Angeles is only 2-5-1 against the spread over the last eight games.

The point total for the game also moved down with the over/under at 51.5 after starting at 53.5 points.

The matchup between the explosive Rams offense and stout Bears defense makes the point total hard to pin down, but both teams have had a penchant for hitting the over this season.

Sunday night's contest should have a playoff atmosphere to it, and Chicago should have plenty of motivation with the odds against them at Soldier Field.