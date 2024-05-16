Rams’ Aubrey Pleasant promoted to assistant head coach

The Los Angeles Rams brought back Aubrey Pleasant as their defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator before the 2023 season, a wise move by Sean McVay after losing Pleasant to the Detroit Lions for a couple of years.

He was an integral part of the coaching staff when McVay was first hired in 2017, coming aboard as the cornerbacks coach. His role has grown over the years and now he’s adding another title to his role: assistant head coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, McVay has named Pleasant his assistant head coach in addition to him remaining the DBs coach and pass game coordinator. That’s an all-important role and will only help Pleasant’s prospects of becoming a defensive coordinator or head coach in the near future.

Rapoport even notes that Pleasant is viewed as a head coaching candidate by the Rams and NFL office.

#Rams defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant is adding an assistant head coach title to his current role, source said, a promotion that coach Sean McVay announced to the team to big cheers this week. Pleasant is viewed as an HC candidate by the Rams and NFL office. pic.twitter.com/zCAz1oHHn6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 16, 2024

Recent coaches to hold the title of assistant head coach under McVay are Jimmy Lake, Thomas Brown and Joe Barry, all of whom went on to become coordinators elsewhere.

