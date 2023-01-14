Rams assistants Eric Henderson, Greg Olson generating interest from teams

There could be a shakeup coming on the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff this offseason, even with Sean McVay returning. We already know Liam Coen is gone and the Rams will need to find a new offensive coordinator, but further changes could happen, too – and perhaps not by choice.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, defensive line coach Eric Henderson is generating interest as a potential defensive coordinator. Senior offensive assistant Greg Olson is also a potential candidate to be hired as an offensive coordinator again, a role he held previously with the Raiders.

Raheem Morris is obviously a head coaching candidate, too, having landed two interviews with the Broncos and Colts.

Thomas Brown, who’s currently the Rams’ tight ends coach and assistant head coach, is another candidate to leave for a bigger opportunity. He’ll interview with the Texans for their head coaching role; his departure would be a big loss for the Rams.

Further changes could be on the horizon, as well, if McVay wants to shake things up after a disastrous 5-12 season in 2022.

