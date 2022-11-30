Rams assistant Jake Peetz expected to become Nebraska’s QBs coach

Jake Peetz joined the Rams’ coaching staff this year as an offensive assistant, but he’s not going to stay beyond the 2022 season. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Peetz is expected to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska as the quarterbacks coach, also taking on an undetermined role on special teams.

Peetz was hired by Sean McVay this past offseason after working as LSU’s offensive coordinator in 2021. His ties to Rhule stem from their time together on the Panthers’ coaching staff in 2020.

Peetz returns to his alma mater where he played for the Cornhuskers from 2003-2005, lining up as a defensive back and long snapper at Nebraska.

