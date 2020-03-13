The Rams are doing what many other teams have done, closing their facility. The Bears did the same . . . but only for a day.

The Rams said, via Rich Hammond of TheAthletic.com, said they are “asking employees to work from home. We have also suspended team-sponsored activities until further notice. Our personnel department will not host college draftee visits and our scouts will not travel to attend any college workouts.”

The Bears announced they have suspended air travel for team personnel and postponed draft prospect visits to Halas Hall until further notice. However, they are only temporarily closing both office locations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The team said it is asking employees to work from home Friday.

“Further staffing and travel decisions will be made as we continue to monitor the fluid situation,” the Bears said in a statement. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and all staff is our utmost priority.”

Rams asking employees to work from home; Bears do same but only for Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk