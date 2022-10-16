The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week.

Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday and Friday.

Akers could have insisted on showing up. Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team can keep a player away only by suspending him without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. Akers opted to honor the team’s request.

Thus, at a time when the Rams and Akers are otherwise at odds, they were on the same page about him staying away from the team on Thursday and Friday. And they may be on the same page about what comes next.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported earlier today that Akers likely will not play again for the Rams. The question becomes whether the Rams find a suitable trade offer in the next 16 days, before the 2022 trade deadline arrives.

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk