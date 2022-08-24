Rams will ask a lot from their 2020 draft class this season

The Rams are a team that drafts relatively well, even despite being without a first-rounder since 2016. But what they don’t do is get much out of their rookies right away. It’s not often they have a rookie who starts from Day 1, and sometimes it even takes a few years for a player to emerge as a key contributor.

That happened with Greg Gaines, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Nick Scott, among others.

Heading into the 2022 season, the Rams could be asking a lot of their draft class from two years ago. The 2020 class has shown plenty of promise, led by Cam Akers and Van Jefferson, but this year, even more players will need to step up.

There could be as many as six starters and key backups from the Rams’ 2020 class alone this season.

Cam Akers: Starting RB

Van Jefferson: No. 3 WR

Terrell Lewis: No. 2/3 edge rusher

Brycen Hopkins: No. 2 tight end

Jordan Fuller: Starting safety

Tremayne Anchrum: Backup G/T

Terrell Burgess also hails from the 2020 class, and he could wind up contributing at safety, too – assuming he makes the 53-man roster. Right now, he’s the fourth safety on the depth chart. If he makes the team, along with Anchrum, the only players from that draft class who are no longer with the Rams are Clay Johnston and Sam Sloman, both of whom were cut as rookies.

Hopkins is being elevated to TE2 following Kendall Blanton’s release, Lewis is on the rise now that he’s healthy and Von Miller is gone, and Anchrum could be the backup guard with Logan Bruss out for the year.

The Rams’ 2020 class may not have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection to show for, but it’s one of the team’s better collections of draft picks in recent memory. And it’ll look even better now that Lewis, Hopkins and Anchrum could all be in for more important roles.

Year 3 seems to be the sweet spot for players to rise up and help the Rams in a meaningful way, just as we saw last year with the 2019 draftees: Darrell Henderson Jr., David Long Jr., Greg Gaines, David Edwards, Nick Scott. Edwards was a starter in 2020, as was Taylor Rapp, but the other players became starters for the first time last year.

This could be a big season for the 2020 draftees.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire